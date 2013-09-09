UPDATE 1-Linde-Praxair merger deal falls behind schedule -source
* Linde says still working towards May 10 deadline (Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Fourteen more countries have signed on to a statement condemning Syria for the Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack, and calling for a strong international response to hold the Syrian government accountable, the White House said on Monday.
The additional countries brought the total number backing the statement to 25, as the United States tries to marshal international support for military strikes against Syria. The new countries include the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
* Linde says still working towards May 10 deadline (Adds details, background)
AMSTERDAM, April 13 Samples taken from the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria last week tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, the British delegation at the world's chemical weapons watchdog said on Thursday.