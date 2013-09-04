* Flood of videos, forums invite Westerners to Syria's war
* Fine line between free speech and incitation to violence
* Too much volume and time lags complicate content removal
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Sept 4 "I am French," explains the young
man in the YouTube video carrying a Kalashnikov and wearing a
kufiya cotton headdress as he sits in front of a waving
black-and-white flag of al Qaeda.
"Oh my Muslim brothers in France, Europe and in the whole
world, Jihad in Syria is obligatory," says the fair-skinned
youth with sandy hair, wispy beard and southern French accent,
imploring viewers to join him and his younger brother in Syria.
"There are many Muslims in the world and we need you."
Although the United States and its European allies support
rebels fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, they
consider some rebel groups to be dangerous terrorist
organisations linked to al Qaeda.
Officials in Western countries say they are worried about
the threat from their own nationals going abroad to fight in
Syria and one day returning to carry out attacks at home.
"There is a key factor in the Syria war now: the number of
French nationals who are fighting there. It is a problem of
national security," a senior French diplomat told Reuters.
Radicals heading to Syria are learning about the war online
from social media like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and user
forums. Security experts say that makes it harder than ever to
disrupt the networks that might lure them in.
"The Islamist radicalisation going on today isn't with
preachers anymore, acting within mosques, but individuals who
are using the Internet as a means of propaganda," said
sociologist Samir Amghar, author of the book "Militant Islam in
Europe."
As the West considers strikes on Syria to punish Assad's
government for suspected chemical weapons attacks, as many as
600 Europeans have already joined the rebellion against him,
according to the European Union, which in May recommended better
tracking of social media to spot foreign fighters.
A much smaller number of Americans are also believed to be
fighting. A Muslim convert from Michigan was the first U.S.
woman believed to have been killed alongside the rebels in May.
Computer experts and police say online recruitment is
particularly difficult to disrupt because of the dizzying volume
of material, time lags in capturing digital evidence, the
difficulty of cross-border cooperation and the uncertainty of
securing convictions in countries that safeguard free speech.
"I describe it as a Sisyphean task," said Shiraz Maher of
the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation at
King's College, London. "You try and pull it down and it will
come back in one form or another."
"How do you begin to challenge this? It's just practically
impossible to do, it's out there in such quantity."
"VISIT SYRIA!"
Syria has now eclipsed conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya
and Mali to dominate web discussion by Islamists. Some 40
different rebel factions are uploading status reports from the
ground in Syria in real time, said senior analyst Laith Alkhouri
of security consultancy Flashpoint Global Partners.
Just a few keystrokes can uncover Germans, Italians,
Belgians, British, Americans, even Australians - Muslim-born or
recently converted - on social networking sites encouraging
their countrymen to leave their homes and take up arms in Syria.
"Oh brothers! You don't need someone to take you by the hand
to get there. A bit of resourcefulness and you're off!" wrote
"Erwan" in a June 23 posting on French radical Islamist forum
Ansar Al Haqq. He included links showing the easiest way to
Syria from Turkey.
Authorities sometimes choose to shut or sabotage the sites
of groups they identify as terrorists, as the United States and
Britain did in corrupting online issues of al Qaeda's "Inspire"
English-language magazine.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said in June that
police had removed over 5,700 pieces of online terrorism content
since 2011. Yet that is only a fraction of the estimated 50,000
extremist sites globally, according to the University of
Arizona's Dark Web Project, which collects and analyses data
from global jihadist forums.
While governments and major social networking sites quickly
take down material deemed clearly offensive, such as videos of
prisoners being beheaded, most content is less clear cut.
Authorities seeking to curb what they consider to be
dangerous material on the Web have to make fine distinctions
between political speech that is protected in most Western
countries, and incitement to violence which is banned.
Sociologist Amghar said many of the sites are promoting an
ideology, rather than calling for violence.
"The objective of many of these sites is not to incite
individuals to commit attacks but rather to keep the idea of
Jihad in the forefront of people's minds," he said. "The hard
part to gauge with precision is what's the impact."
In a sign of the difficulty of stamping out extremism on the
Internet, both France and Germany abandoned moves to block such
content in the past two years.
The West's opposition to Assad muddies the issue further. It
means any Westerners fighting against the government - and
anyone on the internet urging them to do so - are ostensibly on
the same side as Western authorities.
France's top anti-terrorism judge, Marc Trevidic, foresees
challenges in prosecuting return Westerners who return home,
given the difficulty of tracking their movements in Syria and
proving they joined groups, such as the al Qaeda-linked al-Nusra
Front, that Western states consider terrorists. A recruiting
video may fall short of proof needed for conviction.
"We consider that wanting to fight Jihad is being a
terrorist. But things aren't so simple," Trevidic told an
anti-terrorism parliamentary committee in February.
France has opened five formal Syria-related terrorism
investigations but no cases have yet been decided by a judge,
according to a justice ministry source.
Across the Atlantic, a U.S. citizen, Eric Harroun, was
indicted in June by a federal grand jury for allegedly fighting
alongside the al-Nusra Front. He can be been seen in online
videos posing with weapons and boasting of successful attacks.
"THANK YOU, YOUTUBE"
There are benefits to leaving extremist online material in
place, security experts say.
"It's an excellent tool for intelligence," said
criminologist Alain Bauer, a former security advisor to French
ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy. "Western intelligence agencies
should give Facebook, YouTube and these other sites a medal."
Eighty percent of terrorism cases before French courts rely
exclusively on evidence from the Internet, according to a May 24
parliamentary report on terrorism.
"There's a sense of 'disrupt the flow' when they can, and
also a sense of 'leave it be, let's monitor'," said Maher.
When authorities do try to take material off the Web, they
are often too late to be effective. It may take months before
YouTube responds to a government request to remove an offending
video. In the interim, hundreds of copies may have been made and
reposted, fuelled by buzz about the video on Twitter.
A system in which users flag inappropriate content is
faster, but given that 72 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube
every minute, it's not fast enough to keep such content offline.
"It takes five minutes to upload a one-hour video but it
might take five months to get YouTube to be aware of this
video," said Flashpoint's Alkhouri.
A spokesman for Google, which owns YouTube, said
the company responds quickly after users flag content forbidden
under policy guidelines, such as incitement to violence.
Given the flood of volume, Western police agencies need
smarter tools allowing them to pinpoint and analyse the most
dangerous content, a capability most don't have, said Hsinchun
Chen, who runs Dark Web at the University of Arizona.
"The analogy is drinking water from the fire hydrant, the
content just keeps coming through and how do you monitor that?"
Chen's Dark Web portal relies on multilingual data mining
and content analysis to gather and sift through terrorist web
content. He said a similar systematic method of collection is
currently used only by Israel and one U.S. security agency.
"(Intelligence agencies) are experts in investigations but
most of them are not experts in computer science. They don't
have the resources or the will or the capability to collect
large amounts of information on a systematic basis," Chen said.
"They should have it, and it's available."
That also raises privacy issues, which have come to the fore
in the United States since former spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden revealed that the National Security Agency collects huge
amounts of data from phone calls and internet traffic.
In its May report, France's parliamentary commission
recommended strengthening the technical means and automation of
Internet surveillance. It added that high-level engineers were
"impossible to recruit."
URGENT OR LONG-TERM THREAT
Fighting online extremist content requires a cross-border
response as websites may appear in one country but be hosted in
another. But information-sharing can be slow and the sensitive
nature of terrorism cases adds further delays.
"As soon as you talk about terrorism and national security
there are other rules of the game," said Troels Oerting, head of
the European Cybercrime Centre at Europol, which helps countries
monitor the Web. "National security is very national, it's not
very international."
One such example is Malika el Aroud, a Belgian-Moroccan
convicted in 2007 by Switzerland for operating a website that
recruited militant Islamist fighters to Afghanistan, only to
launch a similar site across the border in Belgium. A Belgian
court ultimately sentenced her to prison in 2010.
Police are likely to devote more effort to immediate local
threats than hypothetical future threats, like those that might
be posed by returned fighters from Syria.
"If I'm an intelligence officer in Paris and my primary
concern is to make sure nothing happens on the Metro, I'm not
immediately concerned by the guy saying, 'Go to Syria,'" said
radicalisation expert Maher.
"The urgent threat is the guy sitting in a Parisian suburb
building a bomb," he said. "You have to balance resources
between that threat and the important more slow-moving threat
that will germinate and come to fruition in years to come."
(Additional Reporting By Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing
by Peter Graff)