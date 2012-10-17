KUWAIT Oct 17 Iran backs the idea of a
ceasefire in Syria during an Islamic holiday next week and
believes free elections are the right way to help resolve the
19-month-old conflict, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said
according to Iran's state news agency.
Lakhdar Brahimi, the international mediator on Syria, has
proposed that both Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces and
rebel fighters seeking his overthrow stop fighting during the
Eid al Adha festival, which starts next week.
Brahimi has appealed to leaders in Iran - Assad's strongest
regional ally - to support the idea.
Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday he had made the same proposal
during talks this week with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan, IRNA reported.
"Of course war cannot be a suitable solution and any group
that derives power through war and means to continue war
has no future," Ahmadinejad told reporters after an Asian summit
in Kuwait, IRNA reported.
"Anyone who is the friend of the Syrian people should try to
form the basis for free elections in the country. The ceasefire
and negotiations on free elections in my view is the correct
road to resolution."
Turkey, one of Assad's staunchest opponents, said it also
supported the ceasefire proposal.
"The Arab League, Turkey and Iran have declared their
support for this proposal," Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu told a news conference in Ankara, saying he had spoken
to his Iranian counterpart on the matter.
Brahimi, the U.N.-Arab League envoy, said on Wednesday that
Syria's civil war risks spilling across borders to engulf the
Middle East. Thirty-thousand people have been killed in the
uprising, which has taken on sectarian overtones, pitting mainly
Sunni Muslim rebels against a president from the minority
Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
There are fears of broader Middle East sectarian conflict
between Sunni powers sympathetic to the rebels and Shi'ites who
back Assad.
Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have publicly supported the
Syrian rebels while Iran has been the staunchest regional ally
of Assad, complicating any consensual approach to defusing
Syria's civil war.
Ahmadinejad said all governments should help to resolve the
Syria conflict so that issues are resolved at the negotiating
table, rather than in fighting.
"A national consensus is needed and it must bring unity for
the future of Syria and based on the ceasefire. It is the
people who should decide the future of Syria and whatever they
vote for should be followed," he said.
He added that relations between Iran and regional countries
including Kuwait were "intimate and brotherly," according
to IRNA, saying that those who tried to paint Iran as a regional
threat were wrong.
"It is not right because the Islamic Republic of Iran
considers the regional security as its own security. Security
has only been affected when foreign forces have been in the
region," he said.