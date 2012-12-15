DUBAI Dec 15 The planned deployment of NATO
Patriot missiles on the Turkey-Syria border could lead to a
"world war" that would engulf Europe, Iran's military chief of
staff was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Turkey asked NATO for the Patriot system, designed to
intercept aircraft or missiles, in November after talks about
how to bolster border security after repeated episodes of
gunfire spilling into Turkish territory from Syria's civil war.
"Each one of these Patriots is a black mark on the world
map, and is meant to cause a world war," Iranian armed forces
chief General Hassan Firouzabadi said, according to the Iranian
Students' News Agency on Saturday. "They are making plans for a
world war, and this is very dangerous for the future of humanity
and for the future of Europe itself."