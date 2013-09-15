DUBAI, Sept 15 A deal between Russia and the
United States to remove Syria's chemical arsenal was a sign of
U.S. "rationality", Iran's speaker of parliament was quoted as
saying by Iranian media on Sunday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov demanded on Saturday that Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad account for his secret stockpile
within a week and let international inspectors eliminate all the
weapons by the middle of next year.
Iran strongly backs Assad against the rebels seeking to oust
him, and has said the rebels were responsible for a chemical
attack last month outside of Damascus. The United States and its
allies say Assad's government is responsible.
Speaker Ali Larijani said in a news conference late on
Saturday that any U.S. strike in retaliation for the gas attack
would result in a larger conflict in the region and would be
against international law, and that U.S. policymakers had
realised this.
"We are hopeful that American politicians have some
rationality so they avoid extremist behaviour, and the events of
the last few days and the decisions that have been taken
indicate this rationality," Larijani said, according to the ISNA
news agency on Sunday.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alison Williams)