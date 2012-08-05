(Adds further comment from Iranian official)
DUBAI Aug 5 Iran warned against foreign
intervention in Syria on Sunday and said the conflict there
could engulf Israel, Iranian media said.
Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani accused the United
States and regional countries he did not name of providing
military support to rebels fighting to topple Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran.
Syria has accused Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia of backing
rebels in Syria and fuelling violence there. Iran has supported
Assad's efforts to crush the 17-month revolt and has accused
Western countries and Israel of interfering in the crisis.
"The fire that has been ignited in Syria will take the
fearful (Israelis) with it," Larijani said on Sunday, according
to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
"What really allows these countries to interfere in internal
Syrian affairs?" Larijani was quoted as saying.
Larijani is considered a moderate conservative and a close
follower of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the most
powerful man in Iran who decides foreign policy. Larijani is
also a critic of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and widely
expected to run for president in 2013.
Gholam-Ali Haddad Adel, a key ally of Khamenei and
father-in-law to the paramount leader's son, Mojtaba, said on
Sunday the people of Syria should not allow the United States
and Israel to break the "resistance front", IRNA reported.
"Since the Americans and (Israelis) do not want to solve the
Syrian issue, they continue to make the...region insecure,"
Haddad Adel was quoted as saying.
On Friday, following his visit to Moscow to discuss Syria,
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said
"terrorist groups" supported by foreign forces were operating in
Damascus and Aleppo, IRNA reported.
Amir-Abdollahian said "tens of thousands of weapons" had
entered Syria from neighbouring countries and were being used by
groups including al Qaeda.
"Unfortunately America and regional countries ... do not
take steps to control the borders," Amir-Abdollahian was quoted
as saying.
Amir-Abdollahian said he did not believe Syria would be
attacked by foreign powers, but that if it were, it would not
need Iran's help in defending itself.
"Syria has been ready for years to respond to any military
attack against it by (Israel) or other countries, and can
respond strongly to any military action by itself and with
complete readiness," he was quoted as saying.
Iran and Russia support the six-point plan presented by
former UN peace envoy Kofi Annan to solve the crisis. A
frustrated Annan resigned his post last week, blaming
"finger-pointing and name-calling" at the U.N. Security Council
for his decision to quit.
Iran has blamed the United States and countries in the
region for the failure of Annan's plan.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati)