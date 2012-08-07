* Iran's Salehi seeks help for Iranians kidnapped in Syria
* Turkish foreign ministry angered by Iranian military
comments
* Syria conflict has divided once close non-Arab powers
By Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, Aug 7 Iran's foreign minister flew to
Turkey on Tuesday seeking to mend a relationship sorely strained
by the Syrian uprising and to secure Turkish help for dozens of
kidnapped Iranians.
"Turkey has its links with the opposition in Syria. So we
think Turkey can play a major role in freeing our pilgrims," Ali
Akbar Salehi told reporters as he arrived in Ankara.
A busload of 48 Iranians was seized in Syria on Saturday.
Tehran says they were pilgrims visiting a Shi'ite Muslim shrine,
denying suggestions that they were military personnel helping
President Bashar al-Assad put down a rebellion.
A Syrian rebel spokesman said on Monday that three of the
Iranians had been killed in a government air strike and said the
rest would be executed if the attacks did not stop. There has
been no word of their fate since then.
The once close ties between the Middle East's two non-Arab
powers have been ravaged by events in Syria. Turkey has demanded
Assad quit but Iran supports his suppression of the "terrorists"
it says are backed by its regional and Western enemies.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will ask Salehi to
explain comments by an Iranian military chief who blamed Turkey,
along with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, for bloodshed in Syria and
helping the "war-raging goals of America".
"It is unacceptable and irresponsible that Iranian officials
in various posts continue to target our country through their
statements, although Turkey's principled foreign policy is known
to everyone," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement ahead of
the meeting.
"Our minister will particularly raise these issues with
Iranian foreign minister Mr. Salehi."
As Salehi arrived in Turkey, another senior Iranian foreign
policy official was in Damascus to reassure Assad of Tehran's
support.
"AXIS OF RESISTANCE"
"Iran will not allow the axis of resistance, of which it
considers Syria to be an essential part, to be broken in any
way," Syrian state television quoted Saeed Jalili, the head of
Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as telling Assad.
Reflecting Iran's view that its enemies in the Middle East
and the West are backing the Syrian rebels, Jalili, the
representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said
the 17-month uprising was a "conflict between the axis of
resistance and its enemies in the region and the world".
The "axis of resistance" refers to Iran's alliance with
Syria and Lebanon's Shi'ite group Hezbollah, which fought a
month-long war with Israel in 2006, with Iranian and Syrian
support. It also includes some Palestinian militant groups.
Assad reiterated his determination to defeat the rebels,
affirming "the Syrian people and government's determination to
cleanse the country of terrorists", the TV report said.
Assad is a member of the Alawite faith, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam that has dominated Syrian politics through more
than 40 years of his family's rule in a country that has a Sunni
Muslim majority.
Iran is the Middle East's Shi'ite Muslim power whose
regional influence is viewed with suspicion by the its mostly
Sunni Arab neighbours in the Gulf.
While Syrian rebels accuse Iran of sending fighters from its
Revolutionary Guard to help Assad's forces put down the
uprising, Iranian officials have blamed accused the United
States, Turkey, and Qatar for kidnappings its citizens.
"We do not only blame the terrorists on this issue," Jalili
told reporters in comments that were aired on Iranian
television. "All those who help them ... are participants in
their criminal actions, and we hold them responsible."
Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani blamed the United States and
countries in the region for killing the Iranians.
"In the name of Islam, some of these governments have
launched killings and even treat Iranian pilgrims in Syria with
violence. These crimes are not something the Iranian nation will
disregard," Larijani said in a speech in parliament aired on
Iranian television.
"The American regime and some countries in the region are
responsible for these crimes. And they will receive their
response in turn."