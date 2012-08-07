* Iran's Salehi seeks help for Iranians kidnapped in Syria
* Syria conflict has divided once close non-Arab powers
* Erdogan condemns comments by Iranian general
By Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, Aug 7 Iran's foreign minister flew to
Turkey on Tuesday seeking to mend a relationship sorely strained
by the Syrian uprising and to secure Turkish help for dozens of
kidnapped Iranians.
"Turkey has its links with the opposition in Syria. So we
think Turkey can play a major role in freeing our pilgrims," Ali
Akbar Salehi told reporters as he arrived in Ankara.
A busload of 48 Iranians was seized in Syria on Saturday.
Tehran says they were pilgrims visiting a Shi'ite Muslim shrine,
denying suggestions that they were military personnel helping
President Bashar al-Assad put down a rebellion.
A Syrian rebel spokesman said on Monday that three of the
Iranians had been killed in a government air strike and said the
rest would be executed if the attacks did not stop. There has
been no word on their fate since then.
The once close ties between the Middle East's two non-Arab
powers have been ravaged by events in Syria. Turkey has demanded
Assad quit but Iran supports his suppression of the "terrorists"
it says are backed by its regional and Western enemies.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called comments by
Iran's top general Hassan Firouzabadi this week blaming Turkey
for the bloodshed in Syria "regrettable" and denied his country
has meddled in Syrian affairs.
"The statement by Iran's chief of general staff on a website
belonging to the Revolutionary Guards that Turkey, Saudi Arabia
and Qatar are responsible for the bloody developments in Syria
is worrying and regrettable," Erdogan told members of his party
in comments broadcast live by NTV television.
Erdogan also sought to remind Tehran he had been one of its
few defenders amid Western pressure to boycott Iran over its
nuclear programme, which the United States and others believe is
aimed at making an atomic bomb, despite Iran's denials.
"When no one else was by its side, Turkey was the country
that stood by Iran, despite everything. Turkey was also the
country that defended (its right to) nuclear energy," he said.
"But on Syria, once again I ask the Iranians: Does defending
a regime that kills its brothers, and I think it has reached
25,000 by now, suit our values, our beliefs?"
Before Salehi's plane landed in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign
Ministry issued a statement in which it called the comments from
Firouzabadi "unacceptable and irresponsible."
As Salehi arrived in Turkey, another senior Iranian foreign
policy official was in Damascus to reassure Assad of Tehran's
support.
"AXIS OF RESISTANCE"
"Iran will not allow the axis of resistance, of which it
considers Syria to be an essential part, to be broken in any
way," Syrian state television quoted Saeed Jalili, the head of
Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as telling Assad.
Reflecting Iran's view that its enemies in the Middle East
and the West are backing the Syrian rebels, Jalili, the
representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said
the 17-month uprising was a "conflict between the axis of
resistance and its enemies in the region and the world".
The "axis of resistance" refers to Iran's alliance with
Syria and Lebanon's Shi'ite group Hezbollah, which fought a
month-long war with Israel in 2006, with Iranian and Syrian
support. It also includes some Palestinian militant groups.
Assad reiterated his determination to defeat the rebels,
affirming "the Syrian people and government's determination to
cleanse the country of terrorists", the TV report said.
Assad is a member of the Alawite faith, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam that has dominated Syrian politics through more
than 40 years of his family's rule in a country that has a Sunni
Muslim majority.
Iran is the Middle East's Shi'ite Muslim power whose
regional influence is viewed with suspicion by its mostly Sunni
Arab neighbours in the Gulf.
While Syrian rebels accuse Iran of sending fighters from its
Revolutionary Guard to help Assad's forces put down the
uprising, Iranian officials have blamed the United States,
Turkey and Qatar for the kidnapping of its citizens.
"We do not only blame the terrorists on this issue," Jalili
told reporters in comments aired on Iranian television. "All
those who help them ... are participants in their criminal
actions, and we hold them responsible."
Parliamentary Speaker Ali Larijani, in a speech in
parliament aired on Iranian television, said: "In the name of
Islam, some of these governments have launched killings and even
treat Iranian pilgrims in Syria with violence. These crimes are
not something the Iranian nation will disregard.
"The American regime and some countries in the region are
responsible for these crimes. And they will receive their
response in turn."