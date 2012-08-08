DUBAI Aug 8 Some of the Iranians kidnapped by Syrian rebels are retired members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and military, Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Wednesday in Iranian media.

"Some of these (Iranians) were retired IRGC and military members ... and others were from other different departments," Salehi said, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency, though he denied they now have any military connection and insisted they were in Damascus for a religious pilgrimage.