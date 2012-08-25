DUBAI Aug 25 Iran has a responsibility to
support the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as it
fights an armed uprising, the head of the intelligence unit of
Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was quoted as
saying on Saturday,
An Iranian lawmaker said a legislative committee would
visit Syria to strengthen bilateral relations and consult Syrian
officials, the state news agency IRNA reported.
"We all have a responsibility to support Syria and not allow
the line of resistance to be broken," Fars news agency quoted
Hossein Taeb, the intelligence unit head, as saying.
Iran has supported Assad in the face of international
condemnation over his crackdown on the uprising against his
family's four-decade rule, considering his government part of an
anti-Western front that also includes Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Tehran has also accused Western powers and countries in the
region, including Turkey and Qatar, of supporting the rebels in
an effort to overthrow Assad.
A parliamentary committee from Iran will visit Syria for two
days soon to strengthen bilateral relations and consult the
speaker of parliament and other officials, IRNA quoted Alaeddin
Boroujerdi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's national
security and foreign policy committee, as saying.
Boroujerdi said the Non-Aligned Movement summit, bringing
together 120 developing nations and starting on Sunday in
Tehran, offered a good chance to discuss the Syrian crisis.
"This summit is a very good opportunity for member states of
this movement to take a decision on the issue in this
country...so that the crisis would be solved soon."