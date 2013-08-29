DUBAI Aug 29 Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief
said a U.S. military attack on Syria would lead to the "imminent
destruction" of Israel and would prove a "second Vietnam" for
America, according to an Iranian news agency.
Shi'ite Muslim Iran, an arch-enemy of Israel, is supporting
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against mainly Sunni Muslim
rebels trying to oust him in a two-and-a-half-year-old revolt.
Iran has blamed the rebels for a suspected chemical weapons
on Aug. 21 that killed hundreds of civilians. Opposition
activists blame Assad's forces, Washington has agreed and
President Barack Obama made the case for a limited military
strike against Syria in response to the chemical attack.
Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander of Iran's powerful Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps, said in an interview late on
Wednesday with the Tasnim news agency that a U.S. strike on
Syria would not help Israel.
"An attack on Syria will mean the imminent destruction of
Israel," Jafari said, according to Tasnim.
The interview was widely picked up by Iranian media on
Thursday. Tasnim, which launched in 2012, says on its website
that it is devoted to "defending the Islamic Revolution against
negative media propaganda".
Jafari, as quoted by Tasnim, also warned the United States
that it risked embroilment in a costly and protracted struggle
if it intervened in Syria.
"Syria will turn into a more dangerous and deadly
battlefield than the Vietnam War, and in fact, Syria will become
the second Vietnam for the United States," he said.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Mark Heinrich)