* Elite teams focus on intelligence and training
* Iran is major backer of Assad
* U.S. views Iranian involvement with concern
By Jonathan Saul and Parisa Hafezi
LONDON/ANKARA, Feb 21 As Syria's war nears the
start of its fourth year, Iran has stepped up support on the
ground for President Bashar al-Assad, providing elite teams to
gather intelligence and train troops, sources with knowledge of
military movements say.
This further backing from Tehran, along with deliveries of
munitions and equipment from Moscow, is helping to keep Assad in
power at a time when neither his own forces nor opposition
fighters have a decisive edge on the battlefield.
Assad's forces have failed to capitalise fully on advances
they made last summer with the help of Iran, his major backer in
the region, and the Hezbollah fighters that Tehran backs and
which have provided important battlefield support for Assad.
But the Syrian leader has drawn comfort from the withdrawal
of the threat of U.S. bombing raids following a deal under which
he has agreed to give up his chemical weapons.
Shi'ite Iran has already spent billions of dollars propping
up Assad in what has turned into a sectarian proxy war with
Sunni Arab states. And while the presence of Iranian military
personnel in Syria is not new, military experts believe Tehran
has in recent months sent in more specialists to enable Assad to
outlast his enemies at home and abroad.
Analysts believe this renewed support means Assad felt no
need to make concessions at currently deadlocked peace talks in
Geneva.
MILITARY SPECIALISTS
Assad is now benefiting from the deployment by Tehran of
hundreds more military specialists to Syria, according to
Iranian sources familiar with deployments of military personnel,
Syrian opposition sources, and security experts.
These include senior commanders from the elite Quds Force,
the external and secretive arm of the powerful Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as IRGC members.
Their function is not to fight, but to direct and train
Syrian forces and to assist in the gathering of intelligence,
according to sources in Iran and outside.
An Iranian foreign ministry official said: "We always have
said that we support our Syrian brothers and respect their will
... Iran has never got involved in Syria by providing arms or
financially or by sending troops."
But a former senior Iranian official with close IRGC links
said Iranian forces were active in Syria.
He said the Quds force was gathering intelligence in Syria,
which Iran regarded as a top priority. He said a few hundred
commanders from the Quds Force and the IRGC were in Syria, but
they did not get involved directly in the fighting.
A recently retired senior IRGC commander said Iranian forces
on the ground included some Arabic speakers. He said top Quds
force commanders numbered 60 to 70 at any given time.
These men were tasked with advising and training Assad's
military and his commanders, he said. Revolutionary Guards
directed the fighting on the instructions of the Quds Force
commanders, he added.
The former IRGC commander said these personnel were also
backed up by thousands of Iranian paramilitary Basij volunteer
fighters as well as Arabic speakers including Shi'ites from
Iraq. The former Iranian official and a Syrian opposition source
also put auxiliary forces in the thousands.
The figures could not be independently verified from Syria,
but the deaths of at least two IRGC commanders in Syria have
been publicly reported.
European and U.S. security officials said hundreds of
Iranians were active in Syria, advising, training and in some
cases commanding Syrian government forces.
"Iran's presence in Syria has been and remains a concern,
given the resources Tehran has at its disposal and its
unwavering support for the Assad regime," a U.S. official said.
A report by Western intelligence agency obtained by Reuters
said that while Assad forces had an advantage in the balance of
fighting on the ground, at present they were "unable to
translate this advantage into a decisive victory". The report
said Assad's dependence on Hezbollah and Iran was increasing.
"Behind the regime's improved combat capabilities stands
significant support from Hezbollah, Iran and Russia, while at
the same time the rebels' weaknesses are becoming more
pronounced," the report said.
"Syria is especially important to Iran and Hezbollah in
geo-strategic terms - and its ability to act as a conduit to
help strengthen the radical (i.e. pro-Iran and pro-Hezbollah)
bloc."
Scott Lucas, of EA WorldView, a specialist website on Iran
and Syria, said the evidence indicated hundreds of Iranian
advisers and trainers were inside Syria at any one time.
"They are trying to work with the Syrians in ramping up the
number of (Syrian) troops they can put in the field and making
sure those guys can hold the line as well as carry out certain
offensive operations," he said.
ACROSS BORDERS
Iranian and Syrian opposition sources said personnel could
enter Syria through the border with Turkey since Iranians did
not need visas to enter Turkey. Others come in across the Iraqi
border, and more senior commanders fly in to Damascus.
A Turkish official said the number of Iranians crossing into
Syria had increased in the last few months. Most had non-Iranian
passports.
A Syrian opposition source said in recent months that
Iranian- led forces had begun operating in coastal areas
including Tartous and Latakia. They have local ID cards, wear
Syrian military fatigues and work with the elite Syrian air
force intelligence unit.
The presence of units in coastal areas could not be
independently corroborated. The Iranian sources declined to give
details of where the forces were located.
Reuel Marc Gerecht, a former Middle East case officer with
the CIA, said Iran sought to avoid getting embroiled in direct
fighting.
"It would be difficult to integrate Iranians into Arab
combat operations, and they would essentially have to run their
own combat operations, since they would be loath to put
themselves under the Alawite control," said Gerecht, who is now
with U.S. think-tank the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
Assad is a member of the Alawite sect, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam.
Torbjorn Soltvedt, of risk consultancy Maplecroft, said
Iran's role in training and coordinating "constitutes a lifeline
for the regime".
"The involvement of Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel
and Shiite militias such as Hezbollah remains crucial to the
Syrian regime's war effort," Soltvedt said.
WEAPONS LIFELINE
In recent weeks Syria has continued to receive arms and
military equipment from Russia and via proxies, according to
several sources. Those supplies included unmanned spy drones,
guided bombs and spare parts for combat craft.
Moscow says it violates no international laws with its
military supplies to Syria, which do not include offensive
weapons.
Nic Jenzen-Jones, a military arms specialist and director of
Armament Research Services, said Iranian-made Falaq-1 and
Falaq-2 rocket launchers had been sent from Iran to Syria.
"While they have been around for a while, we have seen an
increase in use of late," he said
Jenzen-Jones added that relatively new Iranian small arms
ammunition - produced in the last three to four years - had
reached Syria recently.
A rebel fighter operating in Homs province with Islamist
group Liwa al-Haq said opposition forces knew of Iranian planes
flying into Hama airport in central Syria to deliver weapons.
A source in the international arms industry with knowledge
of Middle Eastern weapons movements said Syria had received
millions of rounds of ammunition for light weapons of late, much
of it former eastern bloc material coming in by sea and air from
the Black Sea area.
The Syrian opposition source said Latakia airport and port
as well as the port in Tartous were used to bring in equipment.
Other supplies included machine guns and ammunition for
artillery and tanks, the arms industry source said.
