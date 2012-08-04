* Bus attacked by "armed terrorist groups", Syrian TV says
* Iranian pilgrims have been targeted before
* Shi'ite Muslim Iran allied to Assad
DUBAI, Aug 4 A bus load of Iranians were
abducted by gunmen while on a pilgrimage in Syria on Saturday,
Iranian media reported, the latest in a string of kidnappings of
visitors from the Islamic Republic, a country allied to
President Bashar al-Assad.
The 48 Iranians, planning to visit a shrine on the outskirts
of Damascus of particular significance to Shi-ite Muslims, were
kidnapped on the road from the airport, Iran's consul general in
Syria was reported as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.
"We still do not have any information about the fate of this
group of Iranian pilgrims," Majid Kamjoo said. "The consular
section of the Iranian embassy in Syria is seeking to trace the
kidnappers of the Iranian pilgrims with the cooperation of
Syrian officials."
Syria's state television channel reported that "armed
terrorist groups" had snatched the Iranians who intended to
visit the Sayyeda Zeinab mosque, a popular pilgrimage site.
The bulk of the Syrians conducting a 17-month insurgency
against Assad belong to the Sunni Muslim
majority, while Assad comes from the minority Alawite sect, an
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam which is the main religion of Iran.
Several groups of Iranians have been abducted in Syria since
the uprising began.
Five Iranian engineers were kidnapped in the flashpoint city
of Homs in December. Iranian media said that they had all been
released by last month. A group of pilgrims were snatched in
January and another in February. Most have been released,
Iranian media reported.
Iran's official pilgrimage organisation said it did not have
any pilgrims in Syria because of the circumstances in the
country and that those kidnapped on Saturday had organised their
trip privately, Iran's Fars news agency reported.
Tehran has condemned what it calls foreign interference in
Syrian affairs, where its Sunni Gulf Arab rivals support the
uprising, and has praised Assad for promising political reforms.