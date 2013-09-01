DUBAI, Sept 1 Former Iranian President Akbar
Hashemi Rafsanjani said the Syrian government, a strong ally of
Tehran, had carried out chemical weapons attacks against its own
people, the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency reported on
Sunday.
"The people have been the target of chemical attacks by
their own government and now they must also wait for an attack
by foreigners," Rafsanjani said, according to ILNA. "The people
of Syria have seen much damage in these two years."
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati, Editing by William Maclean and
Andrew Heavens)