* Iran protests to Swiss, accuses United States
* Syrian rebels say three Iranian hostages dead
* Rebels accuse Tehran of supporting Assad
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 7 Iran's foreign minister on
Tuesday asked U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon for his help in
efforts to free dozens of Iranian pilgrims and aid workers
captured recently in Syria and Libya.
"I would like to seek the cooperation and the good offices
of Your Excellency for securing the release of these hostages,"
Ali Akbar Salehi wrote to Ban in a letter that Iran's U.N.
mission provided to Reuters.
"The kind cooperation of the relevant United Nations offices
in responding to this request of (Iran's) Government and the
families of the hostages will be highly appreciated," Salehi
said.
The request for U.N. assistance was delivered a day after
Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned a senior diplomat from the
Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which protects U.S. interests in Iran,
to discuss the missing Iranians in Syria.
In New York, a U.N. spokesman confirmed receipt of Salehi's
letter, but did not have an immediate response. Iran has also
sought the aid of Turkey, one of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's most outspoken critics, in freeing the Iranians held
in Syria.
"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran calls for
the immediate release of its abducted nationals and is of the
view that using the hostages as human shields violates the
international law and human rights of these innocent civilians,"
Salehi said.
Syrian rebels determined to topple Assad accuse Iran of
supporting the Syrian government, which has tried unsuccessfully
for 17 months to crush an increasingly militant opposition.
Tehran supports Assad, who has long been an ally of Iran.
IRAN ACCUSES U.S.
A busload of 48 Iranians was seized by the Syrian rebels on
Saturday. Tehran says they were pilgrims visiting a Shi'ite
Muslim shrine, denying suggestions that they were military
personnel helping Assad put down the rebellion.
A Syrian rebel spokesman said on Monday that three of the
Iranians had been killed in a government air strike and the rest
would be executed if the attacks did not stop. There has been no
word of their fate since then.
In Libya, seven Iranian aid workers were abducted on July 31
by an unknown armed group in the eastern city of Benghazi, the
biggest operation of its kind against foreigners since the start
of a revolt that toppled long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
The seven men, from an Iranian Red Crescent relief mission,
were snatched from their vehicle in the heart of Benghazi on
their way back to their hotel, security sources told Reuters.
The Tehran Times reported that a senior Iranian official
told a Swiss diplomat on Monday that the U.S. government was
responsible for protecting the lives of the abducted Iranians
given the United States' support for the Syrian opposition.
State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell said Iran had
called in the Swiss diplomat, but said the United States had not
received any official correspondence from Iran on the matter and
he declined to provide further details.
Asked if it was reasonable for Iran to hold the United
States responsible for the Iranians, Ventrell replied: "that
doesn't seem to make sense."
He also repeated U.S. accusations that Iran is helping Assad
crush the opposition.
"To us, it's just unconscionable that the Iranian government
is ignoring the massacres of civilians in Aleppo and throughout
Syria, and instead, finding new ways to try and prop up a regime
who is killing many thousands of its own citizens," he said.