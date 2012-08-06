BEIRUT Aug 6 Syrian rebels said three Iranian captives were killed on Monday during an air attack in Damascus province by government forces, and threatened to kill their remaining captives unless the army stopped its attack.

"They were killed when the aircraft attacked, one of the houses they were in collapsed over their heads," the group's spokesman, Moutassam al-Ahmad, told Reuters.

"We will kill the rest if the army does not stop its assault. They have one hour."