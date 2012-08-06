BEIRUT Aug 6 Syrian rebels said three Iranian
captives were killed on Monday during an air attack in Damascus
province by government forces, and threatened to kill the
remaining Iranians in their custody unless the army stopped its
attack.
"They were killed when the aircraft attacked. One of the
houses they were in collapsed over their heads," rebel spokesman
Moutassam al-Ahmad told Reuters. "We will kill the rest if the
army does not stop its assault. They have one hour."
Ahmad said that a number of rebels were also killed in the
attack. "Our losses are bigger than theirs."
Fighters from the al-Baraa brigade of the rebel Free Syrian
Army kidnapped 48 Iranians on Saturday on suspicion of being
military personnel, but Tehran says they are pilgrims.
The 48 Iranians, planning to visit a shrine on the outskirts
of Damascus of particular significance to Shi'ite Muslims, were
abducted on the road from the airport.
Insurgents fighting to topple Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad accuse Iran of sending fighters from its Revolutionary
Guard to help Assad's forces put down the 17-month-old uprising.
The Islamic Republic denies the accusations.
"We have documents that they are involved with the
Revolutionary Guards," Ahmad said.
The majority of those revolting against Assad are Sunni
Muslim, while Assad comes from the minority Alawite sect, an
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam which is the main religion of Iran.
Several groups of Iranians have been abducted in Syria since
the uprising began in March 2011.
Five Iranian engineers were kidnapped in the flashpoint city
of Homs in December. Iranian media said they had all been
released by last month. A group of pilgrims were snatched in
January and another in February. Most have been freed, according
to Iranian media.