BAGHDAD Aug 22 Syrian government forces fought
rebels on Wednesday for control of a military base and an
airfield near the eastern town of Albu Kamal on the Iraqi
border, a local Iraqi official and a Syrian rebel commander
said.
"There is fierce fighting between the Free Syrian Army and
Syrian border guards to control the base, where tanks and
artillery were used to bombard (Albu Kamal)," Farhan Ftiakhan,
mayor of the nearby Iraqi town of Qaim, told Reuters.
"Most Albu Kamal areas are in the hands of the Free Syrian
Army, but the Syrian regular army is deployed and controlling
the areas just outside Albu Kamal," he said by telephone.
Insurgents fighting to topple Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad have made gains in Albu Kamal in the past week.
A rebel commander said they now controlled the town, which
sits on a supply route from Iraq, where many Sunni tribes
sympathise with their Syrian kin fighting Assad's forces.
The commander, known as Abu Khalid, told Reuters by
satellite telephone that the Syrian army now only held the
military base and the area around it.
Opposition sources said on Tuesday Syrian state forces had
abandoned two security compounds in Albu Kamal that had been run
by the Airforce Intelligence and Political Security agencies.
Albu Kamal lies 120 km (75 miles) southeast of the city of
Deir al-Zor, capital of a Sunni province with strong family and
clan connections to Iraq's Sunni heartland in Anbar province.
Longstanding alliances between Syria's Alawite-dominated
ruling elite and Sunni tribes in Deir al-Zor began collapsing
after Assad cracked down in the oil-producing region as part of
efforts to crush a 17-month-old revolt.