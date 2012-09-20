BAGHDAD, Sept 20 Iraq denied on Thursday a
Western intelligence report saying Iran has been using civilian
aircraft to fly military personnel and large quantities of
weapons across Iraqi airspace to Syria to aid President Bashar
al-Assad.
"The official spokesman of the Iraqi government has denied
that issue altogether... There is nothing like this happening,"
Lieutenant-General Hussein Kamal, Iraq's deputy interior
minister for intelligence, said.
Details of the report, which said arms transfers were
organized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, were reported by
Reuters on Wednesday.