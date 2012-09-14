BAGHDAD, Sept 14 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki told a Syrian opposition delegation on Friday Baghdad
supports the Syrian people's wish for legimate change, saying
Iraq's power-sharing experience after the 2003 invasion could
offer them lessons.
The meeting showed the political tightrope Shi'ite
Muslim-led Iraq walks over Syria, where Sunni Muslim rebels
backed by Gulf Arabs are fighting President Bashar Assad, whose
family is Alawite, a branch of Shi'ite Islam, and backed by
Shi'ite Iran.
Maliki's government has said it backs neither side in the
Syrian conflict. But Iraqi Shi'ite leaders fear that if Assad
falls, Syria would splinter along sectarian lines and this would
bring about the rise of a hardline Sunni regime likely to upset
Iraq's fragile security and Shi'ite-Sunni mix.
Close to Iran himself, Maliki has taken a more muted stance
on Syria. He has not joined calls for Assad to quit, much less
enforce sanctions against Damascus approved by the Arab League,
but has called for reforms to end one-party rule in Syria.
"They (Maliki and Syrian opposition group) discussed Syria's
crisis and ways to stop the bloodshed and find a solution that
achieves the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people," the
prime minister's office said in a statement.
Maliki told the delegation, which included members of the
Syrian National Council, to take advantage of the Iraqi
experience after the demise of Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein in
the U.S.-led 2003 invasion.
Ali al-Moussawi, Maliki's media adviser, said the meeting
was not the first time Baghdad government leaders had met with
Syrian opposition.
"We are with the demands of the Syrian people. We confirmed
to the delegation that we are with them, stand with them, but we
will never dictate to them and will not interfere in their
affairs," he said.
Iraq's violence has subsided dramatically since 2006-07 when
the country sank into sectarian slaughter that pitched Sunni
against Shi'ite and dragged Iraq close to civil war.
A fragile power-sharing agreement amoung Sunni, Shi'ite and
Kurdish factions has replaced Saddam's one-party rule. But
Iraq's cross-sectarian government has been mired in crisis even
before the last U.S. troops left in December.
Since the fall of Saddam and the rise of Shi'ite leaders,
many Iraqi Sunnis feel they have been sidelined. Sunni
politicians accuse Maliki of failing to fulfil U.S.-backed deals
to share power, a charge his backers dismiss.
Sunni Islamist insurgents and a local al Qaeda wing still
fight the government. Bombings and attacks across Iraq killed
more than 100 people on Sunday.
Syria is mainly Sunni Muslim, but also has minority Alawite,
Christian and Kurdish populations.
Sunni Saudi Arabia and Qatar as well as Turkey oppose Assad
while Shi'ite Iran supports him. Those splits have complicated
diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting in Syria, which
threatens to become a proxy battlefield for outside powers.