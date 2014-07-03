* Al-Omar oil field in the hands of Islamic State
* Al Qaeda's Nusra Front withdraws from two towns
* Islamic State strengthens gains across Deir al-Zor
By Sylvia Westall
BEIRUT, July 3 Militants from the Islamic State
group seized control of Syria's largest oil field from rival
Islamist fighters on Thursday, strengthening its advance across
the eastern Deir al-Zor province, an opposition monitoring group
said.
The capture of the al-Omar oil field gives Islamic State
control of crude reserves which could be useful to its advancing
fighters, and underlines how the al Qaeda offshoot has eclipsed
its militant rivals by capturing territory and assets across
Syria and Iraq in the past few weeks.
It has declared an Islamic 'caliphate' on lands it has
seized in both countries, and urged Muslims worldwide to flock
there and wage holy war.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Islamic
State "took leadership" of the oil field from Nusra Front, the
official wing of al Qaeda in Syria.
A video posted on the Internet showed a group of armed men
dressed in black outside what they said was the entrance to
al-Omar oil field.
One fighter said they had not faced any resistance from
Nusra Front and that they had captured the field on the fifth
day of Ramadan, or Thursday.
"God is greatest and thanks to God. Islamic State! God is
greatest!" the men chanted. It was not possible to independently
verify the contents of the video.
(See a map on the battle for control in Syria: link.reuters.com/xyw32w)
Nusra Front, which had captured the oil field from the
Syrian government in November, had claimed to be producing
around 10,000 barrels of oil a day from the field, which has a
capacity of 75,000.
Syria is not a significant oil producer and has not exported
any oil since late 2011, when international sanctions took
effect to raise pressure on President Bashar al-Assad.
Before sanctions, Syria exported 370,000 barrels per day,
mainly to Europe.
TOWNS CAPTURED
Nusra Front fighters also withdrew from two towns in Deir
al-Zor on Thursday, leaving most of the border province under
the control of advancing forces of the Islamic State, the
Observatory said.
It said the Nusra Front pulled out of Mayadin and Shuhail,
the group's regional stronghold, while local tribal fighters had
pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, which has also swept
through Sunni Muslim provinces in Iraq.
The Observatory, a British-based monitoring group, said the
Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and
the Levant (ISIL), now controls an area of Syria five times the
size of neighbouring Lebanon.
It has followed al Qaeda's hardline ideology, but has
alienated Osama bin Laden's successor Ayman al-Zawahri and other
Islamists with its extreme violence.
The jihadi group, which claims authority over Muslims
worldwide, has seized weapons from arms depots in Syria and
Iraq, money from bank vaults in cities it has overrun, and
controls other oil fields and farmlands.
In Deir al-Zor province only the regional capital and
airport - still held by President Bashar al-Assad's forces - and
a few villages remain outside the Islamic State's control, the
Observatory said.
Earlier this week the Islamic State seized the town of Albu
Kamal on the Iraqi frontier from the Nusra Front, securing both
sides of the border crossing.
