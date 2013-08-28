JERUSALEM Aug 28 Israel is deploying all of its
missile defences as a precaution against possible Syrian
retaliatory attacks should Western powers carry out threatened
strikes on Syria, Israeli Army Radio said on Wednesday.
Citing secrecy requirements, it did not give details on the
number or locations of the interceptor batteries. Systems
employed by Israel's air defence corps include the short-range
Iron Dome, the mid-range Patriot and the long-range Arrow II.
Facing potentially imminent attack by the United States and
other Western powers over its alleged use of chemical weapons
against Syrian rebels, Damascus has hinted it could shoot back
at its old foe, the Jewish state. Israel is also braced for
rocket salvoes from Hezbollah, Syria's Lebanese militia ally.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday
that his country wanted to keep out of the Syrian crisis but
would "respond forcefully" to any attempt to attack it.
