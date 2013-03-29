JERUSALEM, March 29 Israel could withstand any
attack involving Syrian chemical weapons, an Israeli general
said on Friday, adding it was improbable that Damascus would
order such a strike.
The fate of Syria's reputed chemical arsenal is a focus of
international concern. Israel has threatened to go to war to
prevent Islamist militants or Hezbollah guerrillas in
neighbouring Lebanon from getting such weapons.
Some Israeli officials have also suggested that Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, battling a two-year-old uprising
against his rule, could launch a chemical strike against the
Jewish state in a suicidal gesture of defiance.
But Major-General Eyal Eisenberg, commander of Israel's home
front forces, described the latter scenario as unlikely. "I
don't foresee a chemical war being initiated against us," he
told Haaretz newspaper in an interview.
He said there was a "certain possibility" of chemical arms
being used against Israel were they to fall into "the wrong
hands" but added: "This would not defeat the State of Israel. We
know how to deal with this kind of event and are ready for it."
Israel's government has issued gas masks to some 60 percent
of its citizens, mostly those living in urban areas likeliest to
be targeted in a future war. Rather than equip the rest, Israel
should invest in better air raid alerts, Eisenberg said.
Assad's government has publicly hedged on whether it has
chemical weapons, while saying it would only use such an arsenal
to fend off foreign foes. Israel is assumed to have the region's
sole nuclear arsenal, a deterrent to non-conventional attack.
In the Haaretz interview, Eisenberg expressed greater worry
about Hezbollah's arsenal, which Israel says includes 60,000
rockets - a more formidable capacity than when the Iranian- and
Syrian-sponsored group last fought the Israelis in a 2006 war.
The Lebanese front has been mostly quiet since, but Israel
believes Hezbollah guerrillas might lash out in reprisal should
it launch a long-threatened strike on Tehran's nuclear projects.
Among Hezbollah's rockets are 5,000 with explosive payloads
of between 300 kg (660 lb) and 880 kg (1,940 lb) and capable of
reaching Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial capital, Haaretz quoted
Eisenberg as saying.
"I am preparing for a scenario in which more than 1,000
missiles and rockets are fired at the home front on each day of
fighting," he said, adding that Israel could suffer more
casualties in its civilian interior than on its front lines.
Israel's technologically advanced military includes Iron
Dome interceptors that can shoot down most rockets used by
Hezbollah and Palestinian guerrillas in the Gaza Strip. The
Israelis have so far deployed five of the interceptors, well
short of the 13 they say they would need for nationwide defence.
Eisenberg said that, in any war, he would recommend that key
Israeli industrial areas and military bases, rather than
civilian centres, get preferential Iron Dome protection.
