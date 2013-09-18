* Assad's forces have suffered 15,000 fatalities - general
* But Syrian leader predicted to weather deadlock with
rebels
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 18 Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad could cling to power for years despite having lost
overall control of his country, according to Israel's top
commander on the frontier with Syria.
Major-General Yair Golan's remarks, published on Wednesday
in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, reflected debate in Israel
over Assad's fate, 2-1/2 years into Syria's civil war, after a
U.S.-Russian agreement to force him to give up his chemical
weapons.
"He will stay on for years. I don't see any force toppling
him tomorrow morning - though he deserves to pass from this
world, and the quicker that happens, the better," Golan said.
In separate remarks breaking with Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's public fence-straddling about the civil war next
door, the Israeli ambassador to Washington said on Tuesday that
Israel "always wanted Bashar Assad to go", in order to break up
Syria's alliance with Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas.
The envoy, Michael Oren, did not say if or how Israel was
promoting Assad's ouster.
Golan, who heads the military's northern command, forecast
the Syrian leader would weather his military and territorial
deadlock with the rebels. Israel says Assad has lost control
over 60 percent of the country but can hold off the rebels
thanks to his superior, Russian-supplied army.
Before the Syrian insurgency, Assad was in a mostly stable
standoff with his old foe Israel. Faced with possible U.S.
military strikes after an Aug. 21 poison gas attack near
Damascus that Washington blamed on Assad, Damascus hinted it
could lash out at the Jewish state.
Golan played down this prospect, saying Assad's army had
suffered 15,000 fatalities, fired off 40 percent to 50 percent
of its long-range missiles and seen some of its anti-aircraft
batteries overrun by the insurgents.
RELATIVE ENEMIES
"He can cause us damage, he can harass us greatly, but he
cannot today wage a serious ground campaign against the State of
Israel," Golan said.
Interviewed by the Jerusalem Post, ambassador Oren described
Assad's defeat as welcome even if it were at the hands of al
Qaeda-linked rebels more hostile to the Jewish state.
Agreeing, Golan warned against exaggerating the threat from
the radical Sunni jihadis who Israel estimates make up around
one in 10 of those fighting Assad - an Allawite who is closer to
the rival Shi'ite Islam of Iran and Hezbollah.
"The Global Jihad is a bad enemy, but it is a relatively
primitive enemy that does not enjoy the backing of a regional
power," Golan said, using Israel's term for al Qaeda affiliates.
"The Syrian enemy, with Hezbollah and of course with a
regional power like Iran in the background, is a far more
dangerous enemy than elements of the Global Jihad."
Over the past year, Israel has struck inside Syria at least
three times to prevent what security sources described as the
transfer of advanced weaponry from Assad to Hezbollah, against
which the Israelis fought an inconclusive 2006 war in Lebanon.
Golan said Hezbollah sought precision ground-to-ground
rockets, anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles from Syria in
return for its guerrillas helping Assad battle the rebels, but
"as far as we can tell" it did not want his chemical weapons.
The United States and Russia struck a deal on Sept. 14 under
which Assad agreed to give up his chemical arsenal. The
agreement averted the immediate threat of U.S. strikes on Syria
and was cautiously welcomed by Netanyahu.
Golan said military action would have a limited value as it
would be impossible to know exactly how many civilians might be
harmed or how much of the chemical stockpiles had been
destroyed.
"So if this deal ends up successful, and brings about a
dismantling of the chemical weapons, it's an achievement."
(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Mark
Trevelyan)