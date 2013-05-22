* Israel eyes possible knock-on wars with Hezbollah, Iran
* Fears "strategic looting" of Syria's advanced weaponry
* Worried by Russian-supplied air defences such as S-300
By Dan Williams
HERZLIYA, Israel, May 22 Israel is poised for a
large-scale assault on Syria to prevent advanced weapons
reaching jihadi rebels or Hezbollah guerrillas in Lebanon if
President Bashar al-Assad is toppled, Israel's air force chief
said on Wednesday.
But Major-General Amir Eshel, addressing a security
conference, said his warplanes could be repelled by Syria's
formidable, Russian-supplied anti-aircraft systems - an implicit
censure of Moscow echoed by Israel's defence minister.
"If Syria collapses tomorrow we could find ourselves very
quickly inside this cauldron, and on a very large scale, because
this enormous arsenal is parked there, just waiting to be
looted, and could be turned (against Israel)," he told the
Fisher Institute for Air & Space Studies near Tel Aviv.
"We may find ourselves having to take action, on a very
broad scale, within a very short period of time," Eshel said.
"It does not mean we will act, but that we have to be ready to."
He assumed fighting could escalate to include attacks on
Israel by Hezbollah and by Iran, which backs Assad as well as
the Lebanese militia, and that the air force may have to employ
"the full spectrum of its might".
Israeli warplanes have struck Syria at least three times
this year to destroy what intelligence sources described as
advanced anti-aircraft and ground-to-ground missile caches in
transit to Hezbollah. The Israelis also worry that Assad may
eventually lose control of Syria's chemical warheads stocks.
Beset by the more than two-year insurgency that Hezbollah
been helping his army battle, Assad has not retaliated to
Israel's air strikes. But there are signs his restraint may
wane, such as a shooting attack by Syrian troops at an Israeli
patrol in the occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday.
MILITARY SUPREMACY
While militarily superior to Syria, a foe with which it had
been in a stable standoff for decades, Israel fears this edge
will be blunted by Assad's Russian-made air and coast defences -
especially if Israeli forces are stretched over three fronts.
Eshel said the most formidable of the Russian anti-aircraft
systems available, the S-300, was "on its way" to Syria, without
elaborating on where he was getting his information.
That suggested that appeals by Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu on Russia to scrap the deal had been
unsuccessful.
"Air superiority is critical, and we must contend with a new
generation of (Syrian) capabilities," Eshel said.
In separate remarks about Syria to the conference, Israeli
Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon said: "There are those who are
trying to bring weapons systems into the area that are liable to
harm our aerial and naval supremacy ... and this must be
prevented in a responsible and considered manner."
Yaalon said that despite recent gains against the Syrian
rebels by Assad and Hezbollah forces, Damascus was in decline.
"Assad is losing Syria," he said. "There is a sense that he
is charging ahead because of the Russian support, but that story
is not over - it could end suddenly, or continue for years as a
bloody civil war."
Yaalon played down the prospect of anyone on the Syrian side
starting a war with Israel "because they understand the heavy
price they would pay".
But neither should Israelis anticipate an easy victory,
Eshel told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
"People are looking for a knock-out, for things to be
surgical and sterile, but they won't be. The homefront will be
hit, no matter how much we defend it," he said, referring to
possible missile attacks on the Israeli interior from Syria,
Hezbollah and Iran.
