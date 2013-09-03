JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israel said it carried out a test of a missile, used as a target in a U.S.-funded anti-missile system, in the Mediterranean on Tuesday.

The Israeli Defence Ministry said the test was conducted at 9:15 a.m. (0615 GMT), about the same time that Russia's state-run RIA news agency reported that Russian radar had detected the launch of two ballistic "objects" in the Mediterranean.

