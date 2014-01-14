* Rebels, Hezbollah seen unlikely to grab disarmament trucks
* Israelis worry Assad to retain some of his toxic arsenal
By Dan Williams
TEL AVIV, Jan 14 Internationally-monitored
convoys removing Syrian chemical weapons are at little risk of
being seized by rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad or by
his Lebanese Hezbollah allies, a senior Israeli military officer
said on Tuesday.
The estimate suggested that Israel, which repeatedly bombed
targets in Syria last year to prevent suspected transfers from
Assad's arsenal to hostile guerrillas, was holding fire as
tonnes of toxins are trucked out - in some cases through war
zones not under Assad's control.
"We are not poised for a situation in which a convoy
encounters rebels. This is something being addressed by the
international forces that are there," the officer told Reuters,
referring to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons (OPCW), which is overseeing the disarmament process.
He assessed the OPCW's role would also prevent Hezbollah,
which has fighters in Syria helping Assad battle an almost
three-year-old rebellion, from redirecting trucks to Lebanon.
"I reckon such a scenario is not possible," said the
officer, who declined to be named under military secrecy.
Syria agreed to abandon its chemical weapons by June under a
deal worked out by Russia and the United States after an Aug. 21
sarin gas attack near Damascus that Western nations blamed on
Assad forces. The government blames rebels for the attack.
Around 1,300 tonnes of Syrian chemical weapons are slated
for decommissioning. Some are to be shipped from Latakia port
for destruction on a specially converted U.S. vessel.
Syria loaded a first batch of chemicals onto a Danish cargo
vessel last Tuesday, a week after missing the original Dec. 31
target to ship out all the deadliest chemicals. The OPCW has
called on Assad's government to speed up the process. An
official contacted by Reuters on Tuesday declined to say whether
any further cargoes had been loaded onto ships.
ENTIRE ARSENAL OUT?
Israel is an old enemy of Syria under Assad's family, and of
Hezbollah, but also feels threatened by the Islamist-led rebels.
It has welcomed the stripping of Syria's chemical arsenal while
warning world powers that Damascus could renege.
"We are very preoccupied by places (in Syria) where -
perhaps - the weapons have not been dismantled, and remain, and
may end up in Lebanon," the Israeli officer said, without
elaborating. "We are looking very closely for this, and we
really do not want it to happen."
Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which has tens of thousands of
rockets as well as riflemen, fought Israel's technologically
superior forces to a standstill in a 2006 border war and poses
its most immediate threat. But some Israeli officials doubt the
militia would try to obtain chemical weapons.
Regional security sources said that on at least three
occasions last year Israel bombed convoys or depots in Syria
that it believed held advanced weapons destined for Hezbollah.
Israel has not formally confirmed carrying out those raids,
which drew retaliation threats from Damascus. While not
commenting on specific actions, the Israeli officer acknowledged
that intervening militarily now could upset a disarmament
campaign coordinated by numerous foreign powers.
"I know that, as of now, no convoy has been harmed. I don't
know what will happen tomorrow, but I am not preparing for a
situation in which I would be the one 'protecting' these
convoys," the officer said.
Asked if the possibility of inadvertently harming foreigners
accompanying the convoys might stay Israel's hand, the officer
said: "Yes, unequivocally."
"We very much do not want to undermine this process of the
chemical weapons being dismantled. It is a dramatic event in
terms of Israel's security outlook. It is, without a doubt, an
achievement."
(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans in Beirut, editing by
Mark Heinrich)