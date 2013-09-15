JERUSALEM, Sept 15 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel hoped a U.S.-Russian deal to
remove Syria's chemical weapons would result in the "complete
destruction" of the arsenal.
"We hope the understandings reached between the United
States and Russia regarding the Syrian chemical weapons will
yield results," he said in a speech at a memorial ceremony for
Israeli soldiers killed in the 1973 Middle East war.
"These understandings will be judged by their result - the
complete destruction of all of the chemical weapons stockpiles
that the Syrian regime has used against its own people," he
said.