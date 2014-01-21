ROME Jan 21 The Italian government on Tuesday
rejected what it called unjustified alarmism over plans to
handle nerve agent components from Syria's chemical weapons
arsenal at a port in the Calabria region.
The move, part of an international agreement to eradicate
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's stocks of chemical agents,
has met stiff opposition from local politicians and protests by
residents concerned about environmental and health risks.
Some of the most dangerous chemicals from Syria - including
components for making Sarin and VX nerve agent, known as
priority A chemicals - are due to be transferred at the port of
Gioia Tauro in southern Italy next month from a Danish ship onto
the U.S. vessel MV Cape Ray, which has been equipped to destroy
them at sea.
The government said the port routinely handled thousands of
tonnes of toxic chemicals every year and the operation would
pose no additional safety threat.
Government ministers met mayors from nearby towns and port
authorities on Tuesday to reassure them and said booklets of
information would be distributed to local residents "to avoid
any further unjustified alarmism".
Italy said the level of toxicity of the materials to be
transferred was 6.1, a category routinely processed by the port.
It said 60 containers of Syrian weapons and materials weighing
560 tonnes would be transferred in an operation that would take
between 10 and 24 hours.
In comparison, almost 30,000 tonnes of material of the same
toxicity had been moved from ship to ship in Gioia Tauro in
similar operations in 2013, the government said.
Syria has missed the Dec. 31 deadline for transporting the
most toxic substances to a port and has so far loaded only about
5 percent of the chemicals onto the Danish cargo ship, a senior
western diplomat said last week.
But the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW), overseeing the operation, said it remained confident
that a final deadline of 30 June 2014 for the destruction of
Syria's entire arsenal of chemical weapons would be met.
The international agreement was reached after a Sarin gas
attack on Aug. 21 killed hundreds of people in the outskirts of
Damascus, prompting the United States to threaten military
action against Assad.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Janet Lawrence)