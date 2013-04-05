ROME, April 5 Italian journalists were taken
hostage in Syria on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said, without
providing any details about their capture.
Italian media reported that four Italian reporters were
taken hostage in northern Syria, near the Turkish border. Syria
has been fighting a bloody civil war for two years.
The ministry said only that "some" Italians were kidnapped
but gave no further details.
The families of those taken have been informed, and a crisis
unit has been formed to handle the case, a ministry spokesman
said.
Italian media said that one of the reporters worked for RAI
state television, two were freelance and one was an
Italian-Syrian woman who works with an Italian newspaper.
