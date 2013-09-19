LONDON, Sept 19 A Syrian Deputy Prime Minister
said neither government forces nor rebels were currently capable
of outright military victory in the country's civil war,
according to the British Guardian newspaper.
Rebels have been fighting government forces in a civil war
which has claimed 100,000 lives since 2011. Rebel forces control
large areas of the country while better-armed forces loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad retain Damascus and key army bases.
"Neither the armed opposition nor the regime is capable of
defeating the other side," Qadri Jamil told Britain's Guardian
newspaper in an interview published on its website.
"This zero balance of forces will not change for a while."
The use of chemical weapons on Aug. 21 brought Washington
close to ordering a strike against Assad, whom the West blames
for the attack that the United Nations says killed 1,429 people.
On Saturday, however, Russia and the United States agreed a
deal to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons arsenal, averting a
strike. The plan must now go the U.N. Security Council and win
Syria's full compliance.
The Guardian quoted Jamil as saying the Syrian economy had
lost about $100bn (£62bn), equivalent to two years of normal
production, during the war.
Asked during the Guardian interview what proposals the
Syrian government would bring to a broader peace conference
sought by world powers, Jamil said:
"An end to external intervention, a ceasefire and the
launching of a peaceful political process in a way that the
Syrian people can enjoy self-determination without outside
intervention and in a democratic way."
Jamil, a veteran communist with a doctorate from Moscow
state university, holds the post of deputy prime minister for
economic affairs and minister of international trade and
consumer protection.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Ralph Boulton)