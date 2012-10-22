GENEVA Oct 22 Syria is suspected of jamming
broadcasts by the BBC, France 24, Deutsche Welle and the Voice
of America, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a
statement on Monday, citing satellite operator Eutelsat
.
Eutelsat had already blamed Iran for deliberately jamming
satellite signals on Oct. 4, but the EBU said Eutelat had
reported "deliberate and intermittent interference" from
regional ally Syria as well.
"Access to information is a universal human right and an
essential component for democracy. We deplore this attack on
media freedom," EBU Director General Ingrid Deltenre said.
The EBU said the jamming may be linked to Eutelsat's
decision to stop carrying 19 channels operated by Islamic
Republic of Iran Broadcasting, which were taken off air to
comply with tougher European Union sanctions.
Deliberate interference with broadcast signals is banned by
the International Telecommunication Union, a U.N. body which
includes both Iran and Syria among its membership.