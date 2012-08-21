AMMAN Aug 21 Syria's air force has redeployed
30 Sukhoi fighter-bomber jets closer to cities where the army is
battling to crush rebels in the north and east of the country,
an opposition group said on Tuesday.
The Soviet-era Sukhoi Su-22 planes, which can drop 400 kg
(881 pound) bombs, flew from the Dumair and Sim air bases north
and east of Damascus on Monday to bases in the city of Hama
Tabaqa and Deir al-Zor, a senior official in the Higher
Leadership Council for the Syrian Revolution said.
"This type of Sukhoi is more geared to bombing missions than
aerial combat. They are now within a more manageable range to
hit the cities of Aleppo, Homs and Deir al-Zor and areas in
Idlib province," Mohammad Mroueh told Reuters from Amman.
The redeployment comes as President Bashar al-Assad - who is
thought to have at least 555 combat planes at his disposal - is
trying to put down a 17-month-old uprising against his rule with
few signs that either side is gaining the upper hand.
With his ground troops increasingly stretched, government
forces have been using fighter jets to bombard areas under rebel
control in the northern provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and in the
eastern region of Deir al-Zor.
Mroueh said his group had received the information about the
jets from sources within the military sympathetic to the
uprising.
The report could not be independently verified.