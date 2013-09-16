* Syrian opposition war crimes blamed on foreign fighters
* Free Syrian Army trying to instil human rights law
* Divide in opposition puts pressure on peace plan
* Foreign fighters may be target of "second war"
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 16 War crimes blamed on the Syrian
opposition are predominantly being carried out by foreign
fighters, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday,
highlighting a deepening rift in the opposition that has been an
obstacle to peace talks.
"If you're going to look for the (opposition) groups that
are committing the worst crimes, look particularly for the
foreign fighters, where the foreign fighters are fighting,"
Karen Koning Abuzayd told reporters in Geneva.
By contrast, Salim Idris, head of the Western-backed Supreme
Military Council that oversees a loose grouping of rebels known
as the Free Syrian Army, was trying to "infuse human rights law"
and train soldiers in the rules of war, she said.
Abuzayd is one of the four lead members of the U.N.
Commission of Inquiry on Syria, a body set up by the U.N. Human
Rights Council two years ago to investigate war crimes and
crimes against humanity in the Syrian conflict.
Although most of the commission's evidence has implicated
forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, its reports this year
have directed increasing suspicion to opposition groups and are
frequently cited by supporters of President Bashar al-Assad.
The commission's contrasting views of Syria's domestic
opposition and the Jihadist foreign fighters may add to pressure
on efforts to bring all parties to the conflict together for
peace talks at a so-called "Geneva 2" conference.
Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the U.N. Commission of Inquiry
on Syria, said there were now foreign fighters from about 20
countries in Syria including some from Europe.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov hope to agree a date for the conference
when they meet in New York at the end of September.
International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi is currently seeking to
convene all parties possibly around mid-October.
The conference guidelines set out by major powers in June
2012 require all parties to agree to a ceasefire but leave it to
the Syrian people alone to determine their future through a
transitional authority. That gives the foreign fighters a duty
to lay down their arms but no say in the running of Syria once
the conflict is over, making them a potential new enemy.
"The Syrian fighters, they say that only the first of the
wars is fighting the government, and the second one is getting
rid of these people. They don't want them," said Abuzayd.
Louay Meqdad, a spokesman for the Free Syrian Army, said the
Supreme Military Council was very clear and would not condone
any crime in Syria. He said the Free Syrian Army was short of
resources while militants were getting stronger, taking control
of oilfields and other valuable areas.
"We should face the problem and find the solution. They are
fighting against us, against the Free Syrian Army. They killed
some of our commanders," he told Reuters in Istanbul.
Diplomats say regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar
that are funding the foreign fighters must agree to stop
supporting them in order for a peace deal to be struck at
Geneva. In return, Syria's allies Iran and Russia would have to
stop supplying weapons to Assad's government.
However, there would be a risk that foreign fighters would
remain in Syria and keep fighting.
"We need somehow somebody who has contacts with these
foreign fighters who represent them in some way or another,"
said a U.N. official.
"Stopping the violence entails stopping these people," said
a diplomat who expects to be involved in any Geneva 2 talks.