BEIRUT Aug 24 Syrian state television said
soldiers found chemical agents in rebel tunnels in the Damascus
suburb of Jobar on Saturday and said some soldiers were
suffocating.
"Army heroes are entering the tunnels of the terrorists and
saw chemical agents," state television quoted a "news source" as
saying. "In some cases, soldiers are suffocating while entering
Jobar," it said.
"Ambulances came to rescue the people who were suffocating
in Jobar," it said, adding that an army unit was preparing to
storm the suburb in which rebels fighting to oust President
Bashar al-Assad are based.
Syrian activists accuse Assad's forces of launching a nerve
gas attack in Jobar and other suburbs before dawn on Wednesday,
killing hundreds.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Alison Williams)