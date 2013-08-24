(Adds details of chemical attacks and inspectors)
BEIRUT Aug 24 Syrian state television said
government soldiers found chemical agents in rebel tunnels in
the Damascus suburb of Jobar on Saturday and some of the troops
were suffocating.
"Army heroes are entering the tunnels of the terrorists and
saw chemical agents," state television quoted a "news source" as
saying. "In some cases, soldiers are suffocating while entering
Jobar," it said.
"Ambulances came to rescue the people who were suffocating
in Jobar," it said, adding that an army unit was preparing to
storm the suburb where rebels fighting to oust President Bashar
al-Assad are based.
Syrian activists accuse Assad's forces of launching a nerve
gas attack in Jobar and other suburbs before dawn on Wednesday,
killing between 500 and more than 1,000 people.
Assad's government has dismissed the accusation and its
major ally Russia has suggested rebel fighters may have launched
the attack themselves to provoke international action.
U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane
arrived in Damascus on Saturday to push for access to the
suspected chemical weapons attack site for U.N. inspectors, who
are already in Syria to investigate months-old accusations.
So far Assad's government has not said whether it will allow
access to the site despite being under increasing pressure from
the United Nations, Western and Gulf Arab countries and Russia.
If confirmed, it would be the world's deadliest chemical attack
in decades.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Andrew Heavens)