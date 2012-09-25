AMMAN/GENEVA, Sept 25 Hundreds of Syrian
refugees demanding help to return home from a camp in northern
Jordan rioted and clashed with security forces on Monday night,
Jordanian and United Nations officials said.
Six members of the security forces were wounded by stones
thrown by protesters, a spokesman for the Jordanian forces said
on Tuesday, while Syrian activists at the Zaatari camp said that
several refugees were injured.
Zaatari contains about 30,000 refugees and has been the
scene of frequent protests about conditions at the camp.
"There was a demonstration that got out of hand," Sybella
Wilkes, spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, said in Geneva.
Wilkes said that 300 refugees were believed to have been
involved in the protest and that they wanted to return to Syria
to help their families, despite worsening violence in the
country.
"Jordanian authorities said they were very reluctant to take
people to the border, where they have seen a lot of insecurity.
They didn't want to take people into harm's way," Wilkes added.
One refugee at the camp, speaking on Skype, said that the
violence broke out after security forces detained four people.
Camp residents gathered and started hurling stones at the
security forces, who responded by throwing stones back at them
and firing tear gas, the refugee said.
The spokesman for the security forces said that seven people
were arrested for inciting violence but did not comment on how
the riot was handled.