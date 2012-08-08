* Jordan king sees Assad "sticking to his guns"
* Says Alawite enclave could be Assad's "plan B"
BEIRUT Aug 8 President Bashar al-Assad could
seek to establish an enclave for his Alawite sect if he cannot
keep control of the whole of war-torn Syria, an outcome that
would be the "worst case scenario" for its neighbours, King
Abdullah of Jordan has said.
Any such move could prompt decades of further problems for
the region, King Abdullah told U.S. broadcaster CBS.
"I have a feeling that if he can't rule greater Syria then
maybe an Alawi enclave is plan B," King Abdullah said in an
interview published on the channel's website on Tuesday.
"That would be, I think for us, the worst case scenario
because that means then the breakup of greater Syria, and that
means that everybody starts land grabbing, which makes no sense
to me. If Syria then implodes on itself that would create
problems that would take us decades to come back from," he said.
The rebellion against Assad's rule is predominantly made up
of Sunni Muslims who form the majority of Syria's population.
The Alawites are a minority sect whose beliefs are an offshoot
of Shi'ite Islam.
King Abdullah, whose mainly Sunni Muslim kingdom borders
Syria to the south, forecast that Assad would not give ground.
His administration has deployed military force in an effort to
crush the uprising, drawing on air power and heavy artillery.
"I think that in his mentality he is going to stick to his
guns. He believes that he is in the right. I think that the
regime feels that it has no alternative but to continue,"
Abdullah said.
He added: "I don't think it's just Bashar, it's not the
individual, it's the system of the regime. So if Bashar was to
exit under whatever circumstances, does whoever replaces him
have the ability to reach out and transform Syria politically?
"So for Bashar at the moment, if I am reading the way he is
thinking, he is going to do what he is going to do
indefinitely."