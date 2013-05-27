Unclear if German embassy staff killed or hurt in Kabul blast: source
BERLIN It is unclear whether German embassy staff in Kabul were injured or hurt when a huge car bomb exploded in its vicinity, a security source said on Wednesday.
BEIRUT Sniper fire killed a well-known Syrian journalist working for a pro-government television channel near the Lebanese-Syrian border on Monday, the state news agency said.
Yara Abbas, a reporter for the al-Ikhbariya news channel, was killed near Debaa airport in Homs province. Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad there have been trying to recapture the base from the rebels seeking to oust him.
Syria TV said Abbas, in her mid-twenties, was targeted by "terrorists", the term commonly used by Assad supporters to describe the rebels.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition monitoring group, said several members of her television team were also wounded in the attack.
Abbas was a common sight for Syrian television viewers. She frequently reported alongside Assad's forces from the frontline of Syria's two-year conflict. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Jon Hemming)
PARIS The French embassy in Kabul was damaged in Wednesday's car bomb attack in the Afghanistan capital, said French minister Marielle de Sarnez, who added there were no signs at this stage of any French victims.