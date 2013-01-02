BEIRUT Jan 2 An American journalist is missing
after being kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in northwest Syria
six weeks ago, his family said on Wednesday.
The family of freelance journalist James Foley, 39, launched
a public campaign to bring him home after requesting a news
blackout since Foley was taken on 22 November in Idlib province.
According to GlobalPost, a news website he had previously
reported for, Foley had been driving towards the Syrian border
with Turkey when he was intercepted by a car. He was forced out
of his vehicle by two armed men and has not been seen or heard
from since, the website said.
No group has publicly claimed responsibility. Several
journalists have been abducted in Syria during the 21-month-old
uprising. Last year the country was by far the most dangerous
for journalists with 28 killed, according to the Committee to
Protect Journalists, a watchdog.
Rebel groups fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad have
detained journalists suspected of supporting the government.
Pro-Assad militia have also seized journalists, including an NBC
News team who were held for five days in December.
Foley is an experienced foreign correspondent who has
reported from Syria, Afghanistan and Libya. In April 2011, he
was captured in eastern Libya by government forces and held for
44 days before being released. He later returned to the country
to cover Muammar Gaddafi's fall.
The Syrian government tightly restricts media access. Foley
entered the country through rebel-held areas.
French news agency Agence France-Presse, which also used
Foley's work, quoted its chairman Emmanuel Hoog as saying it was
striving to secure his freedom.
"He is a professional journalist who is absolutely neutral
in this conflict," Hoog said. "His kidnappers, whoever they may
be, should free him immediately."
