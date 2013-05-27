BEIRUT May 27 Sniper fire killed a well-known
Syrian journalist working for a pro-government television
channel near the Lebanese-Syrian border on Monday, the state
news agency said.
Yara Abbas, a reporter for the al-Ikhbariya news channel,
was killed near Debaa airport in Homs province. Forces loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad there have been trying to recapture
the base from the rebels seeking to oust him.
Syria TV said Abbas, in her mid-twenties, was targeted by
"terrorists", the term commonly used by Assad supporters to
describe the rebels.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition
monitoring group, said several members of her television team
were also wounded in the attack.
Abbas was a common sight for Syrian television viewers. She
frequently reported alongside Assad's forces from the frontline
of Syria's two-year conflict.
(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Jon Hemming)