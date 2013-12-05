BEIRUT Dec 5 An al Qaeda-linked group in Syria
has executed an Iraqi freelance cameraman, the first foreign
journalist killed by insurgents in the rebel-held north, a press
freedoms watchdog said on Thursday.
The Paris-based Reporters Without Borders said the al
Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)
seized Yasser Faysal al-Joumaili while he was on a reporting
trip in northern Syria's Idlib province on Dec. 4.
Joumaili was then executed and his body later arrived in
Turkey, although the exact circumstances of his death were
unclear, the watchdog said in a statement.
Joumaili was from the Iraqi city of Fallujah and had three
children, it added. He worked for Reuters in Iraq from 2003 to
2009.
Reporters Without Borders said Joumaili was the 20th
professional journalist and 8th foreign journalist to die in the
Syrian conflict, which started in March, 2011, as a peaceful
protest movement and slid into civil war after a crackdown.
