AMMAN Aug 22 Syrian forces killed a Syrian
journalist sympathetic to the revolt against President Bashar
al-Assad during a raid in the southern Nahr Eisha district of
Damascus on Wednesday, opposition activists said.
Soldiers shot Mosaab al-Odaallah, who worked for the
state-run Tishreen newspaper, at point blank range after they
entered his home as they were conducting house to house raids in
the district, they said.
With the restrictions imposed by Syrian authorities on
independent media, the report by the activists could not be
immediately confirmed.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by
Alison Williams)