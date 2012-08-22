(Adds details)
AMMAN Aug 22 Syrian soldiers killed a Syrian
journalist sympathetic to the revolt against President Bashar
al-Assad during a raid in Damascus on Wednesday, opposition
activists said.
Mosaab al-Odaallah, who worked for the state-run Tishreen
newspaper, was shot at point-blank range at his home by troops
conducting house-to-house raids in the southern Nahr Eisha
district of the capital, the activists said.
It was not immediately possible to verify their account due
to government restrictions on independent media.
Odaallah was among at least 40 people killed by bombardment
and other attacks in Damascus, where the Syrian army used tanks
and helicopter gunships during an offensive against rebels.
He was from the southern city of Deraa, cradle of the
17-month-old revolt against Assad, and had used a pseudonym to
write online reports about the crackdown in his home town.
Massoud Akko, head of the public freedoms committee at the
underground Syrian Journalists Association, said Odaallah's
death brought to 54 the number of Syrian journalists, bloggers
and writers killed by security forces during the uprising.
"Most have been killed with shots to the head. The regime
appears to have adopted a systematic policy of killing
journalists and social media activists," Akko said by telephone
from Berlin.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Alistair Lyon)