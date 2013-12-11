LONDON Dec 11 International news organisations
called on Syrian rebel leaders on Wednesday to stop armed groups
kidnapping journalists, saying dozens of abductions were
preventing full media coverage of the civil war.
In a letter to the opposition leadership, 13 major news
organisations including Reuters said they estimated that more
than 30 journalists were being held in Syria:
"As a result of these kidnappings, a growing number of news
organisations no longer feel that it is safe for their reporters
and photographers to enter Syria and many have decided to limit
their coverage of the war," they added.
Asking opposition leaders to secure the release of
journalists, the organisations said their staff accepted the
risk of injury and death in reporting from war zones: "But the
risk of kidnapping is unacceptable," they said. "And the
leadership is in a position to reduce and eliminate that risk."
Kidnappings are common in rebel-held northern areas around
Aleppo, Idlib and Raqqa. The Committee to Protect Journalists
called the letter (here) an
"unprecedented step". The CPJ has recorded the deaths of more
than 50 journalists in Syria since 2011 and it said there had
been at least seven abductions in the past two months alone.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by David Stamp)