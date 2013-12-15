ISTANBUL Dec 15 Syrian rebel leaders said they
would do all they could to protect journalists but were hampered
by infighting, after international news organisations complained
kidnappings were preventing full media coverage of the civil
war.
In a letter over the weekend, the western-backed Supreme
Military Council (SMC), which is in charge of the rebel Free
Syrian Army (FSA), said it would seek to free all journalists
who have been abducted.
At least 30 journalists are estimated by media organisations
to be being held.
The SMC is the main body representing moderate rebel
fighters but it has no sway over extremist groups suspected of
carrying out abductions.
"It is imperative that we reiterate that the FSA, along with
all of its units and brigades, will do its utmost to protect and
support journalists in order that they can fulfil their vital
work," a letter from the SMC said.
On Wednesday editors from 13 media companies, including
Reuters, called on Syrian rebel leaders to stop armed groups
kidnapping journalists.
Kidnappings are common in rebel-held northern areas around
Aleppo, Idlib and Raqqa. The Committee to Protect Journalists
has recorded at least seven abductions in the past two months
alone.
Despite a series of groups defecting and forming their own
alliances, the SMC remains the main rebel coalition but brigades
aligned with it have their own identities and separate commands.
The SMC said it would try to ensure the letter is sent to
"all unit commanders and brigades operating within Syria, who
share in the values of freedom, justice and democracy".
But it added: "We are today, however, facing the challenges
of infighting in some of the liberated areas and in a number of
areas we face ongoing clashes with the regime and the militia
groups who support it."
