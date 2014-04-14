BEIRUT, April 14 Three Lebanese journalists
working for Hezbollah's al-Manar television were killed on
Monday after coming under attack in the historic Christian town
of Maaloula, north of Damascus.
Al-Manar said two other members of the team were wounded but
were in a stable condition.
In a statement, it accused "terrorists" of killing reporter
Hamza Haj Hassan, cameraman Mohamad Mantash and technician Halim
Allaw who were in Maaloula to cover fighting between government
forces, backed by Hezbollah fighters, and insurgents, mostly
jihadis who took over the town in December.
"(The team) was killed after coming under attack carried
out by ... terrorists on the outskirts of Maaloula during their
coverage of the Syrian army seizing the town of Maaloula," it
said.
Lebanese President Michel Sleiman condemned the attack,
saying on his twitter account: "Assassinating journalists is a
cowardly act".
The television channel aired footage of a bullet-riddled car
in which it said its crew was traveling when they came under
attack.
The killing came shortly after Syrian army backed by
Hezbollah fighters recaptured Maaloula.
(reporting Mariam Karouny)