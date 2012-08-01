AZAZ/ALEPPO, Syria Aug 1 Rebel fighter Ahmed
chuckles as he tells the story of the Syrian army sniper who was
captured and executed by rebels, shot dead after a "trial"
conducted at his own graveside.
He says Rami the sniper, firing from a high minaret at the
local mosque, killed many rebels and civilians before he was
seized by fighters from Ahmed's Amr bin al-Aas brigade which
operates around the northern Syrian town of Azaz.
"We took him right to his grave and, after hearing the
witnesses' statements, we shot him dead," said Ahmed, who has a
rich, black beard and a broad, easy smile.
The rebels are waging a 17-month uprising against President
Bashar al-Assad, during which government forces have frequently
been accused of carrying out summary executions and other
violations against fighters and civilians.
But video footage of a purported execution of pro-Assad
militia and rebels making a gloating victory tour of an Aleppo
police station still strewn with bodies, suggest both sides are
capable of brutalities. And rebels themselves say
they have no cause to show mercy to their opponents.
One of the witnesses at Rami's "trial" was a man who said he
lost two sons to the sniper. But beyond a few witness
statements, the justice dispensed appeared to be summary, at
best.
Ahmed said his forces often capture a handful of soldiers in
battle, and would know the names and faces of certain commanders
or soldiers who were loyal to Assad. They would create courts
for the captured men, and execute them.
"The culture of lawyers has long passed. I mean a guy like
that," Ahmed said, referring to Rami the sniper. "What do you
think his fate should be?"
SHARIA COURTS
Further south in Aleppo, a dozen prisoners stand against a
wall with their hands above their heads, hours after
surrendering to rebels who overran their police station on the
southern fringes of the city, not the same building as the one
shown in the video.
The former police officials face an uncertain fate at the
hands of fighters who said they would be put on trial in front
of a Sharia (religious) court. Sharia justice, implemented in
its most literal form, can involve eye-for-an-eye retribution,
up to and including the death penalty.
Others who chose to resist the rebel attack on the police
station in Salheen district were overwhelmed and killed after a
battle which activists said lasted several hours.
One of the policemen said he received a call from the rebels
on Monday night, a few hours before the attack started, saying
that if he wished to surrender he should bring his men out with
their hands raised, chanting "God is Greater".
"I told my guys: 'Tomorrow when they come in, drop your
weapons'. This morning we didn't fire a single bullet," he said,
in a school building being used by the Aleppo rebels as a base
and a prison for the captives.
"Of course at that moment we were very frightened, but they
kept saying we would be safe so we went out and everything went
as planned," he said.
None of the captives, wearing regular civilian trousers and
shirts, showed signs of having been mistreated since they gave
themselves up.
"Notice we haven't hit them in the face," said Abu Bakr, one
of the rebel leaders at the school base. "Have we hit you once?"
he asked, and was answered by a vigorous shaking of heads by his
captives.
"These prisoners will be transferred to sharia courts to be
tried by judges and clerics who have defected from the regime,
and religious scholars," he said, adding their fate was in the
hands of the rebel 'courts'.
"It depends on what the court decides and whether they have
blood on their hands. Whatever they decide we will commit to
that. For now they are going to prison."
As he spoke, a cleric in white turban and cloak entered and
began talking to the captives.
Despite the reassurances, signs of growing brutality are
present across Aleppo, Syria's biggest city and a possibly
decisive prize in the 17-month struggle for power between Assad
and the rebel forces.
Next to a nearby building two bodies lay on the ground - a
police commander and his driver, according to the rebels - the
last remaining corpses of the men killed at the police station.
Inside the school, an older man wearing a light blue robe
appeared, his eyes puffy from beatings and blood dripping from
his mouth. He was carried by apologetic men - interrogators who
had mistaken him for a member of the pro-Assad shabbiha militia.
A rebel spoke of another captive, believed to be from the
shabbiha. "Even I got to step on him," he said.
"He deserved to be killed. He has raped women and shot
protesters. Everyone in Aleppo hated him and we've finally got
our hands on him. For sure he is going to be killed"
Asked if he would be killed immediately, the rebel replied:
"No, we will send him to be tried, but I can't imagine he won't
get the death sentence".