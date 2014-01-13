U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a joint news conference with Qatar Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Attiyah at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Paris, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

PARIS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday he was confident that Syrian opposition groups would attend peace talks in Switzerland later this month.

"Personally, I'm confident that the Syrian opposition will come to Geneva," Kerry told a news conference in Paris with his Qatari counterpart.

He said attendance was a "test of the credibility of everybody".

"That's why I am confident they will be there," he said.

The Western-backed Syrian National Coalition, which groups various Syrian opposition groups working from abroad, is due to decide on January 17 whether it will attend the talks, scheduled for January 22.

(Reporting By Warren Strobel; writing by John Irish; Editing by Kevin Liffey)