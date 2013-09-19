BRIEF-Unisys announces pricing of $440 mln private offering of senior secured notes
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is to make a statement on Syria as Damascus approaches a deadline on declaring its chemical weapons programs, the first step in a U.S.-Russian deal designed to eliminate them.
The State Department said Kerry would make the statement at 3 p.m. Washington time (1900 GMT).
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian airline Azul SA is tentatively planning to price its initial public offering on Monday, according to a statement on its website, pending approval of securities regulator CVM, which suspended the offering hours ahead of pricing.